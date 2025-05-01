New guide will help Indigenous-owned electrical utilities be successful

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the final day of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) conference in Toronto, which concluded April 29, co-emcee Jesse McCormick made a newsworthy announcement. He revealed FNMPC officials had released the Indigenous Utilities Paper, subtitled The Emergence of Indigenous-Owned Electrical Utilities in Canada. McCormick mentioned how Niilo Edwards, the FNMPC’s CEO and executive director who died this past December, was at last year’s conference discussing a national Indigenous electrification strategy. “He noted you will see in the next decade the proliferation of Indigenous utilities across this country because that is what our electrification sector needs in order to meet its demand,” said McCormick. Edwards had played a key role in the creation of the Indigenous Utilities Paper. “Niilo was always keen…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice