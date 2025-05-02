National News
A 250-year plan is in the works to protect Okanagan-Similkameen watersheds

May 2, 2025 59 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Early discussions have started about a quarter-millennium-long plan to protect siwɬkw (water) in the Okanagan-Similkameen region’s watersheds. The early steps to creating a 250-year, multigenerational roadmap comes months after syilx Okanagan leaders and local government officials formally pledged to increase their water protection advocacy. “The biggest thing will be communicating to our constituents that it’s about the fish, it’s about this place, it’s about us, it’s about our future,” said Tim Lezard, a councillor with the Penticton Indian Band. “With the 250-year plan, those will be the goals … Some people don’t have that worldview.” More than 20 members of the Okanagan Similkameen Collaborative Leadership Table gathered for a meeting in the District of Lake Country on April 24. The meeting brought…

