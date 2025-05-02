National News
Essex Region Conservation Authority plants seven-millionth tree

May 2, 2025 54 views

By Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press Since it began operating in 1973, one of the main focuses of the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has been to restore natural areas locally. Since its existence, the natural tree cover of the region has increased from less than three-percent to 5.4% today, with the percentage of total natural areas now measuring 8.5%. Though that is a tremendous achievement – accomplished through partnerships, volunteers, partners, and organizations over the past five-decades – there is a way to go to reach the United Nation’s minimum standard for sustainability of 12%, ERCA’s Chairperson and Amherstburg Councillor, Molly Allaire, said. ERCA’s tree planting program began in 1976, and 32,000 trees were added to the regional landscape in that first year. At its…

