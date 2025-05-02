National News
ticker

Nuclear waste plan ‘not a done deal’

May 2, 2025 52 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Those who remain troubled by the prospect of spent radioactive nuclear-fuel rods being trucked or railed through Northwestern towns and villages may take some solace in the projected timeline: it’s not going to be happening anytime soon. Though community support for a deep underground storage site to be built just west of Ignace was obtained late last year, approval for the project is a decade away, the project’s proponent says. “The next step is the 10-year regulatory decision-making process,” a regional Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) spokesman said last week in an email. “This rigorous process will ensure that the (Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s) understanding of the safety of the repository is independently confirmed, by both the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

A fourth person dies from a Minneapolis mass shooting and the suspect is charged with murder

May 2, 2025 45

By Steve Karnowski MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fourth person has died from a mass shooting in…

Read more
National News

Seven facing charges after Six Nations Police raid local operation

May 2, 2025 47

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged seven people in connection with a cocaine trafficking operation…

Read more