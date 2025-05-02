Carney says he won’t make a pact with NDP, confirms King Charles to launch Parliament

By Dylan Robertson King Charles will visit Ottawa to deliver the speech from the throne at the end of this month, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday. Speaking at the National Press Theatre, Carney said Parliament will be recalled on May 26, and the King will read the speech outlining the new government’s priorities on May 27. The prime minister said he invited King Charles and Queen Camilla to launch this session of Parliament as a show of sovereignty in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s talk of annexation. “This is a historic honour which matches the weight of our times,” Carney told a Friday morning news conference — his first since Canadians voted the Liberals back in for a fourth mandate. Carney said that in a Tuesday call…



