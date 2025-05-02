Alberta MP resigns to allow Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre to run

Battle River—Crowfoot, AB – Damien Kurek, Conservative MP-elect for Battle River is resiging his seat to to allow Conservative Party of Canada Leader, Pierre Poilievre, to run in a coming by-election. “It has been a tremendous honour to serve the good people of Battle River-Crowfoot as their Member of Parliament since 2019. Their support and commitment to the Conservative movement and our mission to bring back hope and prosperity to this country has been unmatched. Which is why, after much discussion with my wife Danielle, and I have decided to step aside for this Parliamentary session to allow our Conservative Party Leader to run here in a by-election. “Pierre Poilievre just finished a remarkable national campaign that received the highest vote share since 1988. An unstoppable movement has grown…



