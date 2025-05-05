National News
ticker

Alberta Premier Smith says meeting with PM Carney a ‘positive first step’

May 5, 2025 65 views

By Jack Farrell Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has had a “positive” meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. The meeting is the first since Carney’s Liberals won Monday’s election and Smith warned the prime minister of any “hostile acts” his new government might take against her province. Smith, who frequently diminished Carney throughout the election campaign in favour of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, said on social media Friday that she and Carney had a lengthy conversation about policies and legislation that are holding back Alberta’s energy economy. “We also discussed our ongoing trade dispute with the United States and how the federal government can work co-operatively with our province to advance both Canada’s and Alberta’s interests,” Smith said. “Repairing the damage to Alberta’s economy caused by Ottawa’s last 10…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

MMIWG: Father says women are disappearing and it must stop

May 5, 2025 48

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Close to 50 people, including the…

Read more
National News

They don’t have a vote in the conclave, but nuns leading the world’s religious orders gather in Rome

May 5, 2025 58

By Giovanna Dell’orto ROME (AP) — They don’t have a vote in the election of a…

Read more