Alberta Premier Smith says meeting with PM Carney a ‘positive first step’

By Jack Farrell Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has had a “positive” meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. The meeting is the first since Carney’s Liberals won Monday’s election and Smith warned the prime minister of any “hostile acts” his new government might take against her province. Smith, who frequently diminished Carney throughout the election campaign in favour of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, said on social media Friday that she and Carney had a lengthy conversation about policies and legislation that are holding back Alberta’s energy economy. “We also discussed our ongoing trade dispute with the United States and how the federal government can work co-operatively with our province to advance both Canada’s and Alberta’s interests,” Smith said. “Repairing the damage to Alberta’s economy caused by Ottawa’s last 10…



