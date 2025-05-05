Minneapolis shooting suspect is charged with four homicides. The Native American community is shaken

By Steve Karnowski MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Six people who all knew each other were inside a vehicle when one, a man with an alleged gang connection, shot each of them in the head before fleeing, according to newly unsealed criminal charges in this week’s mass shooting in Minneapolis. Three victims died at the scene early Tuesday. Another succumbed to his wounds Thursday. One remains hospitalized after being shot in the face but was able to identify the shooter to police, according to the charges. And investigators believe a fifth person was killed hours later in retaliation. A suspect in the first shooting was arrested Thursday and has been charged with murder. Police say the victims were all Native Americans and the shooting was gang-related. The rash of violence has shaken…



