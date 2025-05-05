National News
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has priorities for his new government — here are 5 of them

May 5, 2025 54 views

By Canadian Press Staff Prime Minister Mark Carney laid out his priorities at his first postelection press conference on Friday, four days after his party won a minority mandate in the April 28 election. Here’s a quick look at the items topping his agenda. — Building up Canadian resilience Carney said he will head into his first tête-à-tête with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 6 anticipating “difficult but constructive discussions” on trade and security. He also said it’s an early meeting and the public should not expect immediate results. Carney vowed to fight for the “best deal” possible for Canada and said he would take as long as necessary to get there. Arguing that Canada can give itself “more than the Americans can take away,” he also promised to…

