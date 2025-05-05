National News
ticker

Indigenous Group of Seven works coming to Whyte Museum

May 5, 2025 58 views

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative, Rocky Mountain Outlook BANFF – A new collection featuring the works of the Indigenous Group of Seven is coming to Banff. The Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies is hosting The Ancestors Are Talking: Paintings by the Indigenous Seven starting May 2 to Oct. 19. Curated by Joseph Sánchez, the last living member of the Indigenous Group of Seven, alongside The Whyte’s curators, Dawn Saunders Dahl and Christina Cuthbertson, the exhibition celebrates the work of the Indigenous Group of Seven. The Indigenous Group of Seven consisted of Sánchez, as well as Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness, Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau, Daphne Odjig, and Carl Ray. The group was formed in 1973 as the group discussed their mutual concerns about art. Originally under the moniker, Professional…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

MMIWG: Father says women are disappearing and it must stop

May 5, 2025 48

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Close to 50 people, including the…

Read more
National News

They don’t have a vote in the conclave, but nuns leading the world’s religious orders gather in Rome

May 5, 2025 58

By Giovanna Dell’orto ROME (AP) — They don’t have a vote in the election of a…

Read more