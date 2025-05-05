Indigenous Group of Seven works coming to Whyte Museum

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative, Rocky Mountain Outlook BANFF – A new collection featuring the works of the Indigenous Group of Seven is coming to Banff. The Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies is hosting The Ancestors Are Talking: Paintings by the Indigenous Seven starting May 2 to Oct. 19. Curated by Joseph Sánchez, the last living member of the Indigenous Group of Seven, alongside The Whyte’s curators, Dawn Saunders Dahl and Christina Cuthbertson, the exhibition celebrates the work of the Indigenous Group of Seven. The Indigenous Group of Seven consisted of Sánchez, as well as Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness, Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau, Daphne Odjig, and Carl Ray. The group was formed in 1973 as the group discussed their mutual concerns about art. Originally under the moniker, Professional…



