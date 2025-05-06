National News
Brantford Police investigating residential fire that claimed the life of a city woman

May 6, 2025 79 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) has launched a criminal investigation into a residential fire took the life of a 49-year-old city woman. Brantford Fire , Brant County Paramedics and BPS officers all responded to the 5:45 a.m. fire May 5, 2025, at a Buchanan Crescent home. A woman who lived at the home was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Three other adults, also present in the home at the time of the fire, were transported to hospital for treatment. The Brantford Police Service, in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshall are investigating this incident as a criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 and reference Incident # 25-16880. Anonymous information can be provided by contacting…

