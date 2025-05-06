Harvard economist reveals factors that help Indigenous Nations become commercial successes

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Not only is he a leading American economist but Dr. Joe Kalt also co-founded the Harvard Project on Indigenous Governance and Development in 1987. Kalt was in Toronto recently as a featured speaker at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) conference. Kalt spoke at an April 28 session titled Keys To Indigenous Commercial Success. During his presentation, Kalt provided insights into extensive research from his Boston-based university, which determined reasons behind the successes and the failures of Indigenous businesses worldwide. Kalt said governments around the globe destroyed communities and cultures and lives through colonization. “Apologies and reconciliation, they’re nice, but is that all,” said Kalt. “I’m sorry, but you can’t have your resources back? You can’t have the powers to run…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice