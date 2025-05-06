Indigenous people raise awareness about their missing and murdered

National News
By Susan Montoya Bryan And Michael Warren ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Indigenous people across North America are calling this week for sustained responses to the violence in their communities, much of it against women and girls. In prayer walks, self-defense classes, marches and speeches at state capitols, they are pushing for better cooperation among law enforcement agencies to find missing people and solve homicides that are among about 4,300 open FBI cases this year. Some parents said they were using Monday’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day to make sure children understand what’s at stake. Others — like Geraldine Toya of Jemez Pueblo, whose daughter Shawna was killed in 2021, and Lynette Pino of Tesuque Pueblo, whose son Darian Nevayaktewa disappeared in 2008 — showed up to demand answers…

