The quest for the finish line: Uttak wins the Nunavut Quest dog sled race for the second year

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Jinneal Nanuraq Uttak is the winner of this years’ 26th Nunavut Quest ( Pangaggujjiniq) dog sled race that saw eight participants and their dog teams travel for eight days and 513 kilometres across tundra, rough terrain, steep hills, and sea ice between Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet) and the Iglulik finish line. This is the second time Uttak was first in the race after last years’ win. It is also only the second time he has entered the Quest. The traditional race is held each year in the Qikiqtaaluk region and was started in 1999 to coincide with the creation of the territory of Nunavut, with the toal of celebrating and preserving the Inuit culture. The course changes each year and covers between…



