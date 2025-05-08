Controversial Line 5 tunnel project gets boost

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor LAKE HURON—The US Army Corps of Engineers announced last month that it will accelerate the federal review of Enbridge’s controversial Line 5 tunnel project under newly activated emergency permitting procedures—sparking fresh concern among Great Lakes advocates about what could be lost in the rush. The fast-tracking falls under emergency rules established during President Donald Trump’s last tenure, when he issued an executive order declaring a “national energy emergency.” That order cleared the bureaucratic path for oil and gas projects to speed through approvals that would normally take years. Army Corps officials emphasized Wednesday that while the process will be faster, it will not bypass environmental scrutiny entirely. “We’re not eliminating steps,” said Shane McCoy, regulatory branch chief with the…



