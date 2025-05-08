National News
Bodycam footage relinquished in fatal officer-involved shooting in northern Quebec

May 8, 2025

The Nunavik Police Service in Quebec’s Far North says officers involved in a fatal shooting on Tuesday night were wearing body cameras. Quebec’s police oversight agency announced Wednesday it was investigating the shooting in Kangiqsualujjuaq, and the police service confirmed bodycam video had been shared with the agency. The police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — says members of the Nunavik Police Service had planned to  arrest someone who was inside a tent in the Inuit village on the eastern shore of Ungava Bay. In a statement released late Wednesday, the police force said officers had a warrant for the man, but they said he resisted when they tried to arrest him. The police force says officers used pepper spray on the man, who they say emerged from the…

