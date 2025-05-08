Manitoba government tightens fire, travel rules as dry conditions continue

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba government is hoping to curb the risk of more wildfires by tightening restrictions in some areas. The new rules expand on restrictions already in effect in many parts of southeast Manitoba, part of the Interlake region and Spruce Woods Provincial Park. Starting Friday, no fires will be allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in those areas, and fires at night must be burned in approved campfire pits. All motorized backcountry travel, including all-terrain vehicles, is banned in the affected areas except for people who need to access a remote cottage and have a travel permit. The province says there is a high risk of fire danger due to a lack of rain and rising temperatures. Recent fires caused damage in communities including Peguis First…



