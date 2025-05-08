National News
Prince Rupert prepares to host northern local governments conference

May 8, 2025 260 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View Prince Rupert, the North Coast Regional District, and the District of Port Edward are co-hosting the 2025 North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) convention from May 12 to 15 at the North Coast Hall Meeting and Event Centre. Local government representatives from across northern and central British Columbia, spanning from 100 Mile House to the Yukon and from Haida Gwaii to Alberta, will gather in Prince Rupert for this annual meeting. The event brings together delegates from more than 42 local and First Nations governments to connect, share knowledge, and advocate on issues of common interest. “We are proud to be welcoming delegates from across BC next week for the first time since 2011. Co-hosting the annual NCLGA conference…

