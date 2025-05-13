Second dead grey whale washes ashore in B.C. in less than a week

National News
By Chuck Chiang A second dead grey whale has washed ashore in British Columbia in less than a week. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed that the latest dead whale was reported on May 11 in Haida Gwaii near the community of Skidegate, and a marine mammal response team is working with local First Nations to co-ordinate a necropsy. The cause of death is unknown, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada says confirming what happened through necropsy reports may take up to three months. The latest case comes after Parks Canada said a dead whale was spotted floating off Vancouver Island on May 6, before it washed ashore on Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino. The federal department has warned people to not touch the dead whales…

