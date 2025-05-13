Nova Scotia to lift licensing moratorium for buyers and processors in seafood sector

By Keith Doucette Nova Scotia is lifting two long-standing moratoriums on new buyer and processor licences for seafood as it looks to grow the multibillion-dollar sector, the provincial government announced Tuesday. Beginning Aug.1, the province is ending the moratorium on groundfish that was imposed in 1994, and a moratorium from 2018 on licences for all other seafood, Fisheries Minister Kent Smith said. Opening the seafood sector to new entrants will help drive the province’s economy as processors look to diversify their markets, as the Chinese government in March imposed 25-per-cent tariffs on Canadian seafood products in retaliation for duties on electric vehicles. Most industry members, as well as the Mi’kmaq First Nations, are on board with the move to lift the moratoriums, he added. “Lifting the moratorium aligns with provincial…



