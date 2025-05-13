Prime Minister Mark Carney says new cabinet will act with ‘urgency and determination’

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney shook up his cabinet Tuesday by moving some key players involved in Canada-U.S. relations into new positions and promoting 24 new faces in a move meant to signal change at the top. Carney named 28 full ministers to cabinet. While some were prominent figures in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government — including Dominic LeBlanc, Mélanie Joly, Chrystia Freeland and François-Philippe Champagne — Carney froze out some prominent members of his predecessor’s team. Carney also has appointed a second tier of 10 secretaries of state — essentially junior ministers. On Tuesday, Carney called the two-tier arrangement a “more traditional cabinet.” Carney said that he sought to balance new perspectives with experience in picking his team, and noted that half of the ministers are…
