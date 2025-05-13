The Way of the Warrior

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Warriors are often thought to be the face of battles with a powerful force, but a Siksika man found the true role of the warrior is to be a protector, not an aggressor. Ben Gavel grew up not realizing he was Blackfoot until six years ago and consequently spent much of his life trying to figure out who he was. After battling addiction and fighting to become sober, he came across the TikTok account of a warrior stationed at Camp Morgan in Manitoba, which was set up in protest of four missing women who were believed to be in a landfill. The camp was a peaceful protest by members of the First Nations Indigenous Warriors, a warrior society from Winnipeg. They…
