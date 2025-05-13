National News
ticker

The Way of the Warrior

May 13, 2025 167 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Warriors are often thought to be the face of battles with a powerful force, but a Siksika man found the true role of the warrior is to be a protector, not an aggressor. Ben Gavel grew up not realizing he was Blackfoot until six years ago and consequently spent much of his life trying to figure out who he was. After battling addiction and fighting to become sober, he came across the TikTok account of a warrior stationed at Camp Morgan in Manitoba, which was set up in protest of four missing women who were believed to be in a landfill. The camp was a peaceful protest by members of the First Nations Indigenous Warriors, a warrior society from Winnipeg. They…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Second dead grey whale washes ashore in B.C. in less than a week

May 13, 2025 121

By Chuck Chiang A second dead grey whale has washed ashore in British Columbia in less…

Read more
National News

Nova Scotia to lift licensing moratorium for buyers and processors in seafood sector

May 13, 2025 192

By Keith Doucette Nova Scotia is lifting two long-standing moratoriums on new buyer and processor licences…

Read more