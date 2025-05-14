National News
ticker

Beyond the bands: The evolution of Stó:lō governance from the 90s to today

May 14, 2025 77 views

By Grace Giesbrecht, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fraser Valley Current There is strength in numbers. But sometimes Stó:lō Tribal Council president Tyrone McNeil wonders if that strength is why it can be so tricky for all Stó:lō first nations to work together. While unity can help Stó:lō people, McNeil suggests it has historically led other levels of government to encourage First Nations to act alone. There are more than 20 Stó:lō First Nations but the communities aren’t on their own when it comes to delivering services and advocating for their members. Over the last half-century, the First Nations have formed various inter-nation organizations to support their members. But with the groups constantly evolving, it can be hard to keep those groups straight. Today, Stó:lō nations are generally represented by two…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province wants intervenor status in case against Maine lobster fisher

May 14, 2025 76

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal A lawyer for the province is asking to…

Read more
National News

Māori lawmakers who performed a protest haka receive temporary bans from New Zealand’s Parliament

May 14, 2025 70

By Charlotte Graham-Mclay WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three New Zealand lawmakers from Te Pāti Māori,…

Read more