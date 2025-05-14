Baby eel poaching accusation bubbles to the surface again

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A commercial baby eel license holder in New Brunswick says she was shocked when one of her workers told her that members of Sipekne’katik, or the Shubenacadie First Nation of Nova Scotia, were plucking the creatures from the Lepreau River. The Lepreau, a small river near Saint John that’s popular with kayakers for its white water and sightseers for its picturesque waterfall, is one of the more productive spots to find baby eels, also called elvers, that wash into the estuary during the springtime, according to Mary Ann Holland. The owner of Brunswick Aquaculture says on the night of April 25, one of her workers confronted the netters, who allegedly said they were from Sipekne’katik, a fourhour drive away in…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice