Wife of Quesnel mayor claims defamation in lawsuit against city councillor

May 14, 2025 74 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen The wife of Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull is suing a member of city council for defamation over the councillor’s reaction to a book that disputes the history of Canada’s residential schools. In a May 13-filed BC Supreme Court notice of civil claim, Pat Morton accuses Coun. Laurey-Anne Roodenberg of conduct that was “not only defamatory, but malicious, politically motivated and designed to publicly discredit me despite knowing or being reckless as to the truth.” Morton claims stress caused by Roodenburg made her fear for her safety and affected her mentally and physically, including her affliction with Crohn’s Disease. Morton is seeking damages, costs, a declaration that Roodenburg breached City of Quesnel’s code of conduct and an order for Roodenburg to…

