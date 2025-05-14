Liberal MP says Carney will run a more corporate-style government

-CP-Prime Minister Mark Carney has formed a number of new cabinet committees that reflect the government’s focus on shoring up Canada’s sovereignty and improving the quality of life of Canadians. They include a priorities, planning and strategy committee, which is chaired by Carney, and a new “Build Canada” committee, focused on strengthening Canada’s economy. Carney has also created a committee on government transformation and efficiency, aiming to reduce government spending. Other new groups include a committee on operations and parliamentary affairs, a committee for “quality of life and wellbeing” and a committee on a “secure and sovereign Canada,” which aims to reinforce Canadian sovereignty, manage Canada-U.S. relations and “advance Canada’s interests around the world.” The Prime Minister of Canada website says cabinet committees carry out most of the day-to-day work…



