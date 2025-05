Liberal MP says Carney will run a more corporate-style government

-CP-Prime Minister Mark Carney has formed a number of new cabinet committees that reflect the government’s focus on shoring up Canada’s sovereignty and improving the quality of life of Canadians. They include a priorities, planning and strategy committee, which is chaired by Carney, and a new “Build Canada” committee, focused on strengthening Canada’s economy. Carney has also created a committee on government transformation and efficiency, aiming to reduce government spending. Other new groups include a committee on operations and parliamentary affairs, a committee for “quality of life and wellbeing” and a committee on a “secure and sovereign Canada,” which aims to reinforce Canadian sovereignty, manage Canada-U.S. relations and “advance Canada’s interests around the world.” The Prime Minister of Canada website says cabinet committees carry out most of the day-to-day work…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page