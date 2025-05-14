National News
ticker

Inuit village in Quebec’s Far North facing ‘severe’ water distribution challenges

May 14, 2025 72 views

By Morgan Lowrie Officials in Quebec’s Nunavik region are raising the alarm over water shortages in the Inuit community of Puvirnituq, where a frozen pipe and persistent blizzards have left residents without consistent water deliveries for nearly two months. The Kativik Regional Government says the village’s five-kilometre-long water pipeline froze during a blizzard in mid-March and has yet to thaw. As a result, the town of roughly 2,100 people has been forced to bring in water by truck in extreme weather on icy, snowy roads. Hossein Shafeghati, the Kativik Regional Government’s director of municipal public works, says persistent bad weather has left the trucks struggling through slush and snowdrifts to make deliveries. “In the past three weeks – and this might be a little bit of an exaggeration – my…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province wants intervenor status in case against Maine lobster fisher

May 14, 2025 76

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal A lawyer for the province is asking to…

Read more
National News

Māori lawmakers who performed a protest haka receive temporary bans from New Zealand’s Parliament

May 14, 2025 71

By Charlotte Graham-Mclay WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three New Zealand lawmakers from Te Pāti Māori,…

Read more