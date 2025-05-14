Inuit village in Quebec’s Far North facing ‘severe’ water distribution challenges

By Morgan Lowrie Officials in Quebec’s Nunavik region are raising the alarm over water shortages in the Inuit community of Puvirnituq, where a frozen pipe and persistent blizzards have left residents without consistent water deliveries for nearly two months. The Kativik Regional Government says the village’s five-kilometre-long water pipeline froze during a blizzard in mid-March and has yet to thaw. As a result, the town of roughly 2,100 people has been forced to bring in water by truck in extreme weather on icy, snowy roads. Hossein Shafeghati, the Kativik Regional Government’s director of municipal public works, says persistent bad weather has left the trucks struggling through slush and snowdrifts to make deliveries. “In the past three weeks – and this might be a little bit of an exaggeration – my…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice