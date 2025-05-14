Missing child in northern Alberta likely fell asleep in field, RCMP says

By Matthew Scace It took the efforts of 200 local volunteers, a helicopter, drones and ATVs to track down a missing two-year-old boy in the pitch-black night of Alberta’s Peace Country. And in the end, it’s likely the toddler had simply dozed off after wandering out into a field. “I’m guessing the kid just fell asleep,” RCMP Const. Lucas Lehman said Tuesday. A sweeping night-long search was triggered Sunday night when RCMP in Fairview, Alta., were called by the toddler’s family after they had searched the property for him. The child had likely left the home without either parent knowing, Lehman said, and the couple likely believed their child was with the other parent. The call prompted a search for the missing boy, bringing out more than 200 volunteers in…



