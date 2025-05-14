National News
ticker

Connecticut Sun exploring all options, including sale of franchise according to team president

May 14, 2025 60 views

By Doug Feinberg The Connecticut Sun are looking at all options for the franchise’s future, including a potential sale, team president Jen Rizzotti said Tuesday. The team is owned by the Mohegan Tribe, which runs the casino where the team has played since 2003. The Tribe bought the franchise for $10 million and relocated it from Orlando that year. The Connecticut franchise was the first in the league to be run by a non-NBA owner and also became the first to turn a profit. Rizzotti, who took over in her current role four years ago, said that Mohegan’s decision was the move of “responsible business owners” and that “it’s more about being consistent about how they’re evaluating all of their businesses, the Connecticut Sun being one of them.” The news…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province wants intervenor status in case against Maine lobster fisher

May 14, 2025 76

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal A lawyer for the province is asking to…

Read more
National News

Māori lawmakers who performed a protest haka receive temporary bans from New Zealand’s Parliament

May 14, 2025 71

By Charlotte Graham-Mclay WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three New Zealand lawmakers from Te Pāti Māori,…

Read more