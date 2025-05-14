National News
ticker

Suspended Justice: Mystery of drowned fishermen reinvestigated in Tyendinaga

May 14, 2025 81 views

By Michelle Dorey Forestell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kingstonist.com In 2015, two young men went out to spearfish on the Bay of Quinte. On their return, they planned to teach a younger nephew the Mohawk way of preparing the fish. Instead, they disappeared. Matthew Fairman was 26 and Tyler Maracle just 21 when they drowned under mysterious circumstances. On May 5, 2025, the Toronto Police Service agreed to reinvestigate the 2015 drowning deaths of the two fishermen from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, a decision reached thanks to a two-year investigation by Kenneth Jackson, a journalist from Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) Ottawa, and a pair of families who refused to give up on their young men. Jackson has over 20 years of experience in the journalism industry, and his work covers…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province wants intervenor status in case against Maine lobster fisher

May 14, 2025 77

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal A lawyer for the province is asking to…

Read more
National News

Māori lawmakers who performed a protest haka receive temporary bans from New Zealand’s Parliament

May 14, 2025 72

By Charlotte Graham-Mclay WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three New Zealand lawmakers from Te Pāti Māori,…

Read more