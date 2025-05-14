Local News
ticker

Haudenosaunee Two-Spirit Artist Wins $20,000 Toronto Arts Foundation Indigenous Artist Award

May 14, 2025 125 views
Wolf Bomberry used mural installations, carvings and more in his works.

By Joshua Santos Writer A celebrated Indigenous artist has claimed this year’s Toronto Arts Foundation Indigenous Artist Award and a $20,000 cash prize at a ceremony in Tkaronto sparking intrigue across the cultural landscape. works Wolf Bomberry, known artistically as Wolf⁷a:z from the Gayogohó:nǫʼ (Cayuga) Nation of Six Nations, was honoured at the Mayor’s Arts Lunch for their remarkable 17-year career. Mastering public mural installations, carvings, jewelry fabrication, epoxy resin, and welding, Bomberry has reshaped Tkaronto’s cultural narrative. “I feel very lucky that I am alive to make it this far,” said Bomberry. “I had a rough life. A lot of times it could have been a shortened journey but I keep making it.” Their work, deeply rooted in Cayuga heritage, transforms urban spaces into vibrant expressions of Haudenosaunee stories….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nicole Robertson’s Journey into Truth Telling

May 14, 2025 39

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News When Nicole Robertson was an iskwesis,…

Read more
National News

Historic first: Three Indigenous ministers join Canada’s cabinet

May 14, 2025 50

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Canada’s new federal cabinet under Prime…

Read more