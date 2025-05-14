Haudenosaunee Two-Spirit Artist Wins $20,000 Toronto Arts Foundation Indigenous Artist Award

By Joshua Santos Writer A celebrated Indigenous artist has claimed this year’s Toronto Arts Foundation Indigenous Artist Award and a $20,000 cash prize at a ceremony in Tkaronto sparking intrigue across the cultural landscape. works Wolf Bomberry, known artistically as Wolf⁷a:z from the Gayogohó:nǫʼ (Cayuga) Nation of Six Nations, was honoured at the Mayor’s Arts Lunch for their remarkable 17-year career. Mastering public mural installations, carvings, jewelry fabrication, epoxy resin, and welding, Bomberry has reshaped Tkaronto’s cultural narrative. “I feel very lucky that I am alive to make it this far,” said Bomberry. “I had a rough life. A lot of times it could have been a shortened journey but I keep making it.” Their work, deeply rooted in Cayuga heritage, transforms urban spaces into vibrant expressions of Haudenosaunee stories….



