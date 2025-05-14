Local News
Grisly wildlife dumping discovered on Fifth Line

May 14, 2025 111 views
A decomposing pile of wildlife fund on Fifth Line Road has been removed. (Photo by Tara Lindemann)

By Tara Lindemann Writer Many drivers passed by what, upon a distracted glance, would look like just another illegal dump site. One field west of the tracks, however, at the treeline on the south side of Fifth Line, surrounded by faded, partially empty take-away food containers, cloaked beneath thousands upon thousands of plump flies, was a grisly tableau of decomposing wildlife. The soupy mess included carcasses of several coyotes, turkeys; at least one hawk and an eagle; sawed deer hooves and skins, and rotting ducks spilled out from a tipped pail. There was fecal evidence that other animals – raccoons and coyotes – had since visited and feasted on the maggot-filled scene. “It’s abhorrent that anyone would be this cruel, this disrespectful,” said Six Nations of the Grand River Councillor,…

