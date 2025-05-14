Local News
Jordan Principle changes hampering family support

May 14, 2025 95 views

Sweeping changes to Jordan’s Principle funding are severely hampering support for children and families in need. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) discussed recent changes to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) Jordan’s Principle Funding at the General Finance Committee meeting on May 5 when Councillor Dean Hill said SNEC should hear discussions regarding the funding changes that had occurred at the Committee Committee. Director of Wellbeing Deb Johnson, highlighted the administrative backlog, funding restrictions, and delayed approvals stemming from federal restructuring of Jordan’s Principle – a program originally created to ensure equitable access to health and social services for First Nations children. Johnson warned that since receiving notices last November from IISC, the community has lost the ability to provide immediate emergency assistance. “It’s also a requirement now that any applications going…

