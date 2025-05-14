Local News
MCFN Acting Chief calls Alberta’s Bill 54 “an Indian problem”

Mississauga Credit First Nation Chief Claire Sault, Coun. Veronica King-Jamieson, an Coun. Erma Ferrell MCFN members attended the 2025 Royal Garden party and met with King Charles III. (Supplied Photo)

By Tara Lindemann Writer Alberta premier Danielle Smith’s recently introduced Bill 54, could lower the voter threshold and allow for more citizen-led referendums opening the door for separatism. The widely criticized bill has been called “destabilizing,” and while Smith has claimed the Bill will not affect existing Treaties, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) Acting Chief Larry Sault said he stands in solidarity with First Nations in Alberta opposing the bill. He told Turtle Island News the matter “is an Indian problem. “Our treaties are pre-Confederation treaties and post-confederation treaties,” he said. “To understand what’s happening, you need to look at what has already happened. “On a federal level, if you look at the early beginnings of Canada, before Canada was, the first Indian Affairs Minister and the first prime…

