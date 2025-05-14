Local News
ticker

Children’s Mental Health Week – event full of smiles

May 14, 2025 93 views
Jordyn Powless, front, Keona Moore, Jodi Powless, Averlee Moore and Eli R-M enjoy the view from a cannon at Veterans Park on May 8.

By Tara Lindemann Writer Veterans Park in Ohsweken was filled with life as dozens of families visited the Children’s Mental Health “Holistic Connections” event on May 8. Shrieks of delight burst over the din of conversations between dozens of families and community partners. Information booths offered interactive games with children and youth, giving caregivers an opportunity to learn more about options through Six Nations Social Services, Child and Family Services and partners. The event was so popular the hot dogs ran out in the first hour. Snacks, however, were plentiful, and children ran through the park freely, playing hide-and-seek around the cenotaph. “This is what mental health should look like,” said mother Andrea Skye. “How fitting they held an event about holistic healing for children at this particular park. “I…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nicole Robertson’s Journey into Truth Telling

May 14, 2025 39

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News When Nicole Robertson was an iskwesis,…

Read more
National News

Historic first: Three Indigenous ministers join Canada’s cabinet

May 14, 2025 50

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Canada’s new federal cabinet under Prime…

Read more