Children’s Mental Health Week – event full of smiles

By Tara Lindemann Writer Veterans Park in Ohsweken was filled with life as dozens of families visited the Children’s Mental Health “Holistic Connections” event on May 8. Shrieks of delight burst over the din of conversations between dozens of families and community partners. Information booths offered interactive games with children and youth, giving caregivers an opportunity to learn more about options through Six Nations Social Services, Child and Family Services and partners. The event was so popular the hot dogs ran out in the first hour. Snacks, however, were plentiful, and children ran through the park freely, playing hide-and-seek around the cenotaph. “This is what mental health should look like,” said mother Andrea Skye. “How fitting they held an event about holistic healing for children at this particular park. “I…



