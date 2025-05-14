Local News
SNGRDC Celebrates 10th Annual Community Barbecue – “People love community awareness events”

May 14, 2025 118 views

By Tara Lindemann Writer Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) celebrated its 10th anniversary by hosting a free barbecue to live music on May 8 at Chiefswood Park. About 300 people rolled through, some to take advantage of their lunch hour, others to simply enjoy some family time at the bouncy castle, or stroll through the historic grounds. This year’s raffle proceeds, together with volunteer entry offerings, are being donated to the Youth Lodge. “People love community awareness events,” said Communications and Public Relations Officer, Katie Montour. “Calling it our 10th anniversary is an excuse to make it special, but really, we do this every year.” Montour said the official anniversary was on May 1, where staff enjoyed a catered breakfast, and then cakes were delivered to…

