Six Nations Police raid illegal tobacco operation

May 14, 2025 116 views
Six Nations police and OPP raided a massive tobacco operation being run by a non-Indigenous criminal network. (Photos by Tara Lindemann) Story on page 3.

Six Nations Police raid massive tobacco operation operated by “non Indigenous criminal network” By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police are continuing an investigation into a massive tobacco operation they said was being run by a “non-Indigenous criminal network who do not reside at Six Nations”. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said police are going through documents and interviewing foreign workers from the operation with the aid of a Spanish interpreter. “It’s a slow process because they don’t speak English.” He said details are not yet available, but the tobacco being produced was bound for the Toronto area market. No estimate on the value of the tobacco was available. Sixteen workers were found on site during the raid, Police Chief Montour described as an “exploitation of our rights. Of…

