Historic first: Three Indigenous ministers join Canada’s cabinet

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Canada’s new federal cabinet under Prime Minister Mark Carney is making history with the appointment of three Indigenous ministers, and taking a big step forward for reconciliation and Indigenous governance. Carney’s cabinet includes Rebecca Chartrand, who is new to federal politics as minister of northern and Arctic affairs. Mandy Gull-Masty, former Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, is now minister of Indigenous services. Buckley Belanger, a Métis politician, is secretary of state for rural development. “This is unprecedented,” said David Newhouse, professor of Indigenous studies at Trent University. “Not just in numbers but in expertise. These are people with deep knowledge of the communities they serve.” The cabinet has 28 ministers and 10 secretaries of state, more…
