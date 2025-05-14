Nicole Robertson’s Journey into Truth Telling

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News When Nicole Robertson was an iskwesis, a little girl, she knew what her calling was, “I always wanted to write,” she shared. “I knew at a very young age that writing was my path, my journey into truth telling, justice, and providing a platform all First Nations peoples to tell their stories—in our Indigenous ways and natural laws of knowing.” Robertson, founder of Muskwa Productions has been working in communications, creating space and platforms for Indigenous stories based on kinship values in everything she does, starting with her humility into understanding that, “[everyone’s] voice is just as important as my own.” As Robertson reflects over a 24-year career, she notes that, “I am community made, not self-made” – because without…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice