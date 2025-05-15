National News
Alberta government amends referendum bill in effort to placate First Nations’ concern

May 15, 2025 139 views

By Lisa Johnson Alberta’s government has made 11th-hour changes to controversial proposed legislation, declaring that no separation referendum question could threaten First Nations’ existing treaty rights. Premier Danielle Smith’s government is working to considerably lower the threshold to allow for citizen-initiated referendums, including whether the province should separate from Canada. Her government’s proposed bill has yet to become law, but it’s faced backlash from Indigenous leaders since its introduction in the house more than two weeks ago. Justice Minister Mickey Amery said Wednesday the United Conservative Party government has heard concerns from First Nations on how such a referendum might affect treaty rights. “We are listening,” he said. Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine and Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro were quick to release a statement saying…

