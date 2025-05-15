Man, woman found dead as crews battle wildfire in Manitoba, police say

By Steve Lambert and Brittany Hobson The bodies of two people were found in an area northeast of Winnipeg as fast-moving wildfires spurred by dry, hot and windy conditions prompted hundreds to evacuate Wednesday. RCMP said the bodies are believed to be of a man and woman, and that it may take days to confirm their identities. It is believed they died from injuries sustained during the fire, Supt. Chris Hastie told a news conference. Loren Schinkel, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet, a popular lakefront cottage area northeast of Winnipeg, said the whole community is grieving. “This is a truly tragic event,” said Schinkel. “We’re a very close-knit community here, and certainly the family, friends and loved ones that have been impacted by this have our…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice