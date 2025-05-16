National News
First Nations in B.C. want New Democrats to kill fast-track bills

May 16, 2025 76 views

By Wolfgang Depner First Nations leaders are calling on Premier David Eby to immediately “kill” two pieces of legislation that would fast-track projects in response to U.S. government tariffs. The statement from the First Nations Leadership Council comes after Premier David Eby met with leaders, who say they are “deeply disappointed” that he rejected their quest to withdraw the two bills. Bill 14 is aimed at streamlining permitting for renewable energy projects, such as wind farms, while Bill 15 would accelerate public and private infrastructure projects. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says the government is asking them to trust that it won’t misuse the powers the bills provide, but its unclear what the trust would be based on because it failed to adequately…

