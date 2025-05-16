Kicking off Police Week with annual Family Fun Day

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon Well over 700 people helped to kick off Police Week with a Family Fun Day event, held at the Children’s Safety Village of Brant, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. This year’s Police Week is running from May 11 to May 17, and with the underlying theme of “Committed to Serve Together,” police stations across the province have been highlighting the role that officers play in community safety, and how members of the community can take an active role in keeping Ontario safe. During the event, visiting families had the chance to meet various local law enforcement officers and get an up close look at what they do to keep the community safe every day. “During Police Week, there’s lots of…



