Carney travelling to Rome to join other world leaders at Pope’s inaugural mass

By Nick Murray Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to depart Canada Friday night for his first official trip to the Vatican, where he will attend Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass on Sunday. Carney is a devout Catholic but was unable to attend Pope Francis’s funeral on April 26 because it fell two days before the federal election. The inaugural mass, which serves as a swearing-in of sorts for a new Pope, is drawing many international leaders and Carney is expected to have bilateral meetings with several of them during the trip. U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, French Prime Minister François Bayrou and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among those who have confirmed they’re attending. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prince Edward will also be in attendance. Assembly of First…
