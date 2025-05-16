National News
New federal ministers signal hope

May 16, 2025 135 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The grand chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, Norman A. Wapachee, was ecstatic on election night as his predecessor, Mandy Gull-Masty, inched past the competition and won a seat in Parliament representing the riding of Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou. “We had a group, and when the results came in, it was tight. Very emotional. It was like going through a roller coaster,” said Wapachee. But the excitement of her victory would soon be rivalled when Wapachee turned on the TV this week and saw Gull-Masty standing behind prime minister Mark Carney as he unveiled his new cabinet. “I was like, ‘What the hell?’” he said. “What is she in?” The answer? Gull-Masty is the new minister of Indigenous Services, making her…

