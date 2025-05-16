Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shuffles her cabinet, splits health portfolio

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced an overhaul of several government ministries, creating two new health services portfolios and replacing her Indigenous relations minister. Former health minister Adriana LaGrange has been sworn in as minister of primary and preventative health services, while former jobs minister Matt Jones is in charge of hospital and surgical health services. Previous Indigenous relations minister Rick Wilson is now minister of mental health and addiction. He replaces Dan Williams, who moves to municipal affairs. Rajan Sawhney will head Indigenous relations. Smith says the shuffle was needed to fill the vacancy left by former municipal affairs minister Ric McIver, who is taking on the role of Speaker of the assembly. “Once you move one cabinet minister, you have to start moving a few others,” Smith said…
