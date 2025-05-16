Canada Infrastructure Bank surpasses $1 billion mark in funding to Indigenous projects

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached a major milestone, but officials from the Crown corporation insist they will not be resting on their laurels. The CIB has officially surpassed the $1 billion mark in funding for Indigenous projects across the country. Launched in 2017 to financially support revenue-generating infrastructure projects across the country, the CIB’s Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII) began in 2021. In 2023, the ICII’s early successes led the CIB to add another stream of funding called the Indigenous Equity Initiative (IEI). The IEI stream provides loans to Indigenous communities so they can buy equity in energy and electricity projects. A total of 28 Indigenous projects have been funded through the two streams so far. “We are not done…



