National News
ticker

$1 million awarded to Council of Yukon First Nations program supporting expecting families

May 16, 2025 133 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Bibia Nàtsät Ku — a project by the Council of Yukon First Nations — has won $1 million through the Arctic Inspiration Prize. The name of the program translates to “Strong Babies House” and is an extension of the Bibia Nàtsät (Strong Babies) program which CYFN has been operating for the past two years. The money will now allow CYFN to establish a space to house the program. In April, CYFN’s executive director, Shadelle Chambers, told the News the space could provide a place to stay for families travelling into Whitehorse for healthcare. It could also provide daytime programming, supports and services for families, she said. Chambers, speaking to the News from Ottawa where the Arctic Inspiration Prize ceremony was held…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Systemic racism in Yukon schools harming First Nation students: review

May 16, 2025 141

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Yukon First Nation Education Directorate and…

Read more
National News

Canada Infrastructure Bank surpasses $1 billion mark in funding to Indigenous projects

May 16, 2025 148

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached a…

Read more