$1 million awarded to Council of Yukon First Nations program supporting expecting families

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Bibia Nàtsät Ku — a project by the Council of Yukon First Nations — has won $1 million through the Arctic Inspiration Prize. The name of the program translates to “Strong Babies House” and is an extension of the Bibia Nàtsät (Strong Babies) program which CYFN has been operating for the past two years. The money will now allow CYFN to establish a space to house the program. In April, CYFN’s executive director, Shadelle Chambers, told the News the space could provide a place to stay for families travelling into Whitehorse for healthcare. It could also provide daytime programming, supports and services for families, she said. Chambers, speaking to the News from Ottawa where the Arctic Inspiration Prize ceremony was held…



