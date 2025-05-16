National News
Systemic racism in Yukon schools harming First Nation students: review

May 16, 2025 141 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Yukon First Nation Education Directorate and the Yukon Child and Youth Advocate Office have released calls to action to address systemic racism in the Yukon education system. Contained within a report entitled “For Our Children: Systemic Racism in Yukon’s Education System,” the calls to action address the Yukon government. There are twenty-five calls to action, categorized into areas of philosophy, pedagogy (the method of teaching), relations and operations. The contents of the report look at the experiences of systemic racism within schools in the Yukon. Study authors analyzed data collected from Yukon schools between 2014 and 2024. They engaged with 300 participants, including citizens of all 14 Yukon First Nations. They also formally engaged with eight Yukon First Nations. The…

