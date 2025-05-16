Police watchdog responds to calls for change after Nunavik shooting

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Quebec’s police watchdog says it will release results from its investigations in English and Inuktitut when they are ready — and no sooner. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes was responding to calls for change at the agency issued this week by Kativik Regional Government and Makivvik after the second police-involved shooting death in the region in six months. Kativik Regional Government demanded in a May 9 statement the Bureau, which investigates incidents in which civilians are seriously injured during contact with police, accelerate the speed of its investigations. It also called for reform of the way the provincial government organization carries out its investigations, for it to hold public meetings in affected communities, publish its findings in Inuktitut, and commit to…



